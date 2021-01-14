Child Shot, Wounded in Southwest DC

A child was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Southwest D.C., officials say.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of K Street SW, police said. The victim, a boy about 12 years old, was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooter fled the area in a car. No information on the suspect was immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.