Child Shot, Wounded in Southwest DC

By NBC Washington Staff

A child was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Southwest D.C., officials say. 

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of K Street SW, police said. The victim, a boy about 12 years old, was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. 

The shooter fled the area in a car. No information on the suspect was immediately released. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

