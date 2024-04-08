10-year-old boy seriously hurt in Bowie house fire

A fire ripped through multiple floors of a home in Bowie, Maryland, seriously injuring a child overnight Monday, officials say.

Fire crews were called to a fire in the 16200 block of Penn Manor Lane at about 1 a.m. They arrived to find a two-story home on fire and a woman outside of the home with her two kids, according to Prince George’s County Fire.

“The mom was very distraught. You know, of course, she wanted to make sure that her son was cared for and not so much worried about her own injuries,” Prince George’s County Spokesperson Alan Doubleday said. “No parents ever want to go through this. And thankfully mom was awake and mom did what she needed to do to get those children out.”

The mom and her two children were taken to a hospital. A ten-year-old boy has critical injuries, the second child is unharmed and the woman is being evaluated, fire officials said.

The fire started in a bedroom on the second floor of the two-story home. It then worked its way up to the attic and down to the first floor, fire officials said.

Video shows a home with extensive damage, especially to the back part of the home. The siding is torn down and a trail of smoke winds above a broken window.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation.



This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.