Prince George's County

10-year-old boy seriously hurt in Bowie house fire

Prince George’s County Fire officials said a mom and her two children escaped the house fire before they arrived

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire ripped through multiple floors of a home in Bowie, Maryland, seriously injuring a child overnight Monday, officials say.

Fire crews were called to a fire in the 16200 block of Penn Manor Lane at about 1 a.m. They arrived to find a two-story home on fire and a woman outside of the home with her two kids, according to Prince George’s County Fire.

“The mom was very distraught. You know, of course, she wanted to make sure that her son was cared for and not so much worried about her own injuries,” Prince George’s County Spokesperson Alan Doubleday said. “No parents ever want to go through this. And thankfully mom was awake and mom did what she needed to do to get those children out.”

The mom and her two children were taken to a hospital. A ten-year-old boy has critical injuries, the second child is unharmed and the woman is being evaluated, fire officials said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The fire started in a bedroom on the second floor of the two-story home. It then worked its way up to the attic and down to the first floor, fire officials said.

Video shows a home with extensive damage, especially to the back part of the home. The siding is torn down and a trail of smoke winds above a broken window.

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC 48 mins ago

Eclipse Countdown: National Air and Space Museum previews celestial celebration in DC

Washington DC 8 hours ago

Real-time crime center to open in DC on Monday to combat crime


This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyfirePrince George's County Fire/EMS Department
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us