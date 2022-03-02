Child Reunited With Family After Being Found Alone in Takoma Park

A little boy was reunited with his family on Wednesday after he was found alone outside a grocery store in Takoma Park, Maryland, police said. Officials had asked the public for help.

The little boy was seen “wandering around alone” outside Universal Super Market in the 8600 block of Flower Avenue at about 10:45 a.m., Takoma Park Police said at about 11:30 a.m.

A photo distributed by police showed the child wearing yellow slippers.

The boy was reunited with his family and was "very happy," police said in a brief statement at about 12:30 p.m. No information was immediately released on why he was alone or how he connected with his family again.