Child Loses Finger in DC Fireworks Accident; Mother May Face Charges

By Mark Segraves and Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 9-year-old boy lost a finger and is hospitalized after an accident with illegal fireworks in D.C., and his mother may face criminal charges.

The boy was hurt Wednesday afternoon in his apartment on Third Street SE, Chief of Police Peter Newsham said Thursday. The child was with a 5-year-old sibling. 

The boy has injuries he “will have to live with for the rest of his life,” Newsham said. 

Photos from the police department show the damage the fireworks caused. A bathroom sink was shattered. The cabinet below it blasted off the wall and fell to pieces. 

“Kids can’t be anywhere near these types of fireworks. They have lifelong impacts on children,” Newsham said. 

The child’s mother may face criminal charges including cruelty to children. An investigation is underway. 

The boy is the second child to be hurt this year by illegal fireworks. Three adults also have been hurt. 

Investigators said fireworks also caused a gas station in Southeast to catch fire. No one was injured.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the fire department and other agencies will send “go teams” to neighborhoods, urging people to be careful.

"These teams will check on areas where we are concerned about fireworks use," she said. "Our teams will engage with residents about fireworks safety."

