Girl Killed, Woman Injured in Fire at Falls Church Home: Officials

A girl has died and a woman is injured after a fire at a home in Falls Church, Virginia, early Tuesday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters responded about 1:45 a.m. to a blaze at a single-family home on the 6600 block of Barrett Road, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw large clouds of dark smoke and flames shooting out from the home. Despite the flames, they were able to go into the home and found two people inside.

Authorities described the individuals as an older woman and a preteen. A dog was also removed from the home.

The girl died at a hospital. Officials did not immediately release her age or name.

The woman was in critical condition. The dog did not survive, officials said.

The fire caused a large hole in the celling of the home, as well as several broken windows. Some of the windows had black burn marks above them. Damaged items were scattered in the front yard.

“There was a large volume of fire, mainly to the exterior of the home, but the house was pretty heavily involved in fire upon arrival,” Fairfax County Deputy Fire Chief Lee Warner said. “It's an unfortunate and sad incident.”

Fire investigators remained on the scene for several hours. Officials haven't said how the fire may have started, but said they believe it may have started in the back of the building.

