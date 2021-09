A child was injured in a hit-and-run in front of a school in Montgomery County.

The child was struck in front of Montgomery Village Middle School in the 19300 block of Watkins Mill Road.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the car did not stop and fled from the scene.

