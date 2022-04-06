Child Hit by Car Near Bethesda Bus Stop

A child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car near a bus stop Wednesday in Bethesda, Maryland, officials say.

The child was hit at about 8:20 a.m. near King Charles Way and Grosvenor Place, a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said.

A Montgomery County Public Schools bus remained on the scene after the crash, as well as a gold sedan that appeared to have hit a tree.

Information was not immediately released on the possible cause of the crash or whether the driver could be charged. It was unclear how old the child is.

An investigation is underway. Roads in the area are closed.

