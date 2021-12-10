Southeast DC

Child Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in DC

A child was unconscious and not breathing after being struck by a car in Southeast D.C. Friday afternoon, police say. The child has been rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the child was struck in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road SE. First responders were called around 2 p.m.

Police investigators also have been called to the scene. Wheeler Road is closed near Terrell Elementary School for the investigation.

The driver remained on the scene.

Details such as the child's age were not immediately available.

Stay with NBC Washington for more.

