Child, Father Drown in Pool at Maryland Party; 3 Others Hurt

A 7-year-old girl and her father drowned and three other people are hurt after the child fell into a pool at a party in Maryland on Saturday and others tried to help.

The child and her father died after an accident at a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Lane in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. Their names were not immediately released.

A 17-year-old boy who tried to save them both was flown to a hospital with injuries. Two fire and EMS responders also were hurt.

The child and her father were guests at a birthday party at a home with an “uncovered in-ground pool” when the child “fell into the pool and began struggling” before 6 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The girl’s father jumped into the pool to try to save her but could not.

The 17-year-old boy then jumped into the pool to try to rescue them both.

“All three victims took on a lot of water and were not able to get out of the water,” the sheriff’s office said.

Fire and EMS responders arrived and jumped into the pool to rescue all three victims. Police arrived, and first responders then performed CPR on all three people.

The child, her father, and two fire and EMS responders were rushed to a local hospital, where the child and her father were pronounced dead. The 17-year-old boy was flown to a children's hospital.

Information was not released on the type of injuries the fire and EMS responders received.

Drowning is a leading cause of death for children, the Red Cross says. Pools should be secured with barriers, someone should be designed as a “water watcher” and every family member should be taught to swim, the group says. Go here for more safety information.

