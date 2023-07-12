Child critically hurt, driver arrested after crash on Richmond Highway

A child has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in the Groveton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Jermaine Ridgely, 45, was driving northbound on Richmond Highway in a 2003 Infiniti when his car hit a 2010 Nissan Altima that was trying to make a left turn into a parking lot in the area of Holly Hill Road, police said. The Nissan was going southbound on Richmond Highway at the time, police said.

A child who was riding in the Nissan was seriously hurt in the crash, and they were taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. The child remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police arrested Ridgely and charged him with driving under the influence and failing to obey a highway sign.

He is in jail without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 703-280-0543 or submit an anonymous tip to 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).