Child Charged After Huge Playground Fire in Montgomery County

A playground on Fisher Avenue in Poolesville was set ablaze Sunday, officials said

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service

A child faces arson charges after a huge fire damaged a playground in Poolesville, Maryland, authorities say. 

A playground in the 19700 block of Fisher Avenue was set ablaze, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Photos show tall, orange flames and a large cloud of dark smoke. 

A child was arrested, charged and released into the custody of their parents, the fire department said. A paper bag and sandwich container apparently had been set on fire beneath playground equipment. That ignited the rubber mulch, the department said. Overall, the fire did an estimated $75,000 in damage. 

Information on the child’s age was not immediately released. 

