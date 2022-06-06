Child Charged After Huge Playground Fire in Montgomery County

A child faces arson charges after a huge fire damaged a playground in Poolesville, Maryland, authorities say.

A playground in the 19700 block of Fisher Avenue was set ablaze, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said at about 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Photos show tall, orange flames and a large cloud of dark smoke.

Update - Arson Arrest. 1 juvenile arrested & charged (released to & in custody of parents), Paper bag & sandwich container set on fire underneath playground equipment. It ignited the rubber mulch, & damaged playground equipment. Total loss $75K https://t.co/NWvlCdrZDy pic.twitter.com/KvUnv6ktA5 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 6, 2022

A child was arrested, charged and released into the custody of their parents, the fire department said. A paper bag and sandwich container apparently had been set on fire beneath playground equipment. That ignited the rubber mulch, the department said. Overall, the fire did an estimated $75,000 in damage.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Information on the child’s age was not immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.