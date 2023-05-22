Child Airlifted to Hospital, 3 Adults Injured After Crash on New York Ave NE

A child was airlifted to a hospital and at least three adults are hurt after a crash in Northeast Washington, D.C. Monday involving several vehicles, officials said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the eastbound side of the 2800 block of New York Avenue NE about 10:30 a.m., fire officials said, which is near Bladensburg Road.

The child was inside one of the vehicles and suffered serious injuries, officials said.

One adult had critical injuries, another had serious injuries and a third had minor injuries. They were taken for treatment via ground transport, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

D.C. police closed off New York Avenue NE past Bladensburg Avenue. Traffic is diverted onto Bladensburg Road, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program said.

An extended closure is expected, MATOC said.

Traffic on the westbound side of New York Avenue slowed to a crawl as several emergency vehicles responded. The U.S. Park Police’s Eagle helicopter also responded to the scene, fire officials said.

Officials earlier said that a dump truck was involved in a crash, but later said there was no dump truck.

