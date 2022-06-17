Child Airlifted to Hospital After Being Pulled From Pool in Maryland

A child was pulled from a pool in Frederick County, Maryland, and airlifted to a hospital after nearly drowning Friday.

Frederick County Fire & Rescue crews were called to the Edward Thomas Memorial Pool at Baker Park in Frederick for reports of a near-drowning about 5:45 p.m Friday. The child was pulled from the pool prior to their arrival and was conscious when firefighters arrived.

The child was assessed by EMS and then transported via medevac helicopter with critical injuries.

It was unclear if a lifeguard or bystander rescued the child. The pool was very busy at the time, and several bystanders and children were in and around the pool.

