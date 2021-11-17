car crash

Child, 2 Women Hurt in Crash Closing Inner Loop of Beltway

A Toyota sedan was stopped partially in traffic and partially on the right shoulder when it was hit by a box truck, police said

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 6-year-old boy and two women were hurt in a crash just off the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia on Wednesday morning, police said. Traffic was still backed up for miles ahead of the evening rush hour, Chopper4 footage showed.

The Inner Loop of the Beltway was closed in Northern Virginia after the crash. It reopened but long backups continued.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:35 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-495 at the exit ramp for George Washington Parkway, Virginia State Police said. 

A Toyota sedan was stopped partially in the right, northbound travel lane and partially on the right shoulder, an initial investigation showed. 

Local

break-ins 7 mins ago

DC Bakery Rebuilding After Break-In During Busiest Season

homeless encampments 29 mins ago

DC Sees Uptick in Fire Calls to Encampments Impacting Homeless People

“A box truck came upon the stopped vehicle and tried to change lanes to avoid the Toyota, but the Toyota suddenly pulled into the truck's travel lane. The two vehicles collided,” police said in a statement. 

A woman who was riding in the Toyota has life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman driving and the 6-year-old boy have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the box truck was not hurt. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This article tagged under:

car crashBeltway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us