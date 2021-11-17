Child, 2 Women Hurt in Crash Closing Inner Loop of Beltway

A 6-year-old boy and two women were hurt in a crash just off the Capital Beltway in Northern Virginia on Wednesday morning, police said. Traffic was still backed up for miles ahead of the evening rush hour, Chopper4 footage showed.

The Inner Loop of the Beltway was closed in Northern Virginia after the crash. It reopened but long backups continued.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 10:35 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-495 at the exit ramp for George Washington Parkway, Virginia State Police said.

A Toyota sedan was stopped partially in the right, northbound travel lane and partially on the right shoulder, an initial investigation showed.

“A box truck came upon the stopped vehicle and tried to change lanes to avoid the Toyota, but the Toyota suddenly pulled into the truck's travel lane. The two vehicles collided,” police said in a statement.

A woman who was riding in the Toyota has life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman driving and the 6-year-old boy have serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man driving the box truck was not hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.