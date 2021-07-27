Chief Hired for New Unit to Investigate Killings by Police in Maryland

Maryland’s attorney general is hiring a former U.S. Department of Justice attorney to lead a new unit tasked with investigating killings by police, according to a news release.

Dana Mulhauser worked in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division for 12 years, prosecuting police misconduct, hate crimes and human trafficking cases throughout the country.

Since 2019, Mulhauser has served as the founding chief of a unit in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office that reviews police shootings and prosecutes excessive force and police misconduct cases.

“Dana brings a wealth of experience leading complex federal cases centering around law-enforcement misconduct,” Attorney General Brian Frosh said in the release announcing Mulhauser's hiring Monday.

The new unit in Maryland’s attorney general’s office was created as part of a series of police reforms the General Assembly passed earlier this year. It is charged with investigating all alleged or potential police-involved deaths of civilians and providing a report containing detailed findings to the state’s attorney of the county that has jurisdiction.

“I have devoted my career to investigating excessive-force cases because I believe that they are among the most crucial tests of our values and commitments to each other,” Mulhauser said.