Chevy Chase pharmacy manager says he was pistol-whipped during robbery

A pharmacy employee in Chevy Chase, Maryland, who was pistol-whipped by a robber says his first concern was for the only customer in the store – a teenager.

Brookville Pharmacy manager Scott Wilson says his first thought when realizing the store was being robbed at gunpoint Saturday afternoon was for that customer.

“I waved him to get out of the store,” Wilson said.

The decision cost Wilson a pistol-whipping, he said, but he does not regret it.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“So, then the guy … pointed the gun at the kid and told him to stay there,” Wilson said.

“And then I said something, and he came back to me, and that’s when he hit me the first time,” he said.

The teen got out of the store.

“Thank goodness the kid got out,” Wilson said.

The robbers were in and out in about four minutes, he said.

“Originally, that was what their sole thing was for, for oxycontin, definitely,” Wilson said. “And then, all of a sudden, he decided he wanted money, too, and he smashed both the registers on the ground.”

Security camera images show two suspects fleeing the pharmacy and getting into a white car in the parking lot, where a third person was waiting at the wheel.

The vehicle, which circled the lot minutes before the robbery, is a white, late-model BMW sedan with a moon roof and no front license plate.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.