crabs

Chesapeake Bay Crab Population Is Healthy, Report Says

By Associated Press

Maryland blue crab, Chesapeake Bay
John M. Chase/Getty Images

A new report says that blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay are not being over harvested.

The bay's blue crab population isn’t depleted and that there’s no need for any big changes in how many crabs watermen can catch, The Daily Press reported.

The information comes from the Chesapeake Bay Program’s annual Blue Crab Advisory Report. It was released Wednesday.

Local

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Maryland Instructs Providers to Order Virus Tests on Request

Prince George’s County police 4 hours ago

Activists Demand Changes for Prince George's County Police Contract

The report said that crab numbers declined from 594 million last year to 405 million this year. But the drop is in line with natural variation.

The most important issue for regulators is the female crab population. It fell by 26% last year. But it remains above the 70 million minimum that scientists say is needed to maintain the population.

At the same time, the region's crab industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus, which closed restaurants for several weeks. Some crab houses have also had trouble obtaining visas for foreign crab pickers that they’ve relied on for generations.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

crabsChesapeake Baymaryland crab industryMaryland crabs
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us