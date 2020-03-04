Cherry Blossom Festival 2020: Key Dates

As springtime tiptoes in, cherry blossom season is right around the corner.

Of course, peak bloom is one of the dates blossom watchers anticipate every year — it's when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees on the National Mall are fully flowering. It's a bucket-list-worthy sight (even with the crowds).

The National Park Service is expected to announce its peak bloom prediction on Wednesday. Storm Team4 predicts peak bloom will land around March 18 to March 23.

But the National Cherry Blossom Festival is about much more than peak bloom. From a Japanese cultural street fair to the much-loved Blossom Kite Festival, here are the key celebration days to know about.

Pink Tie Party: Friday, March 20

Come to the kick-off of spring at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center from 7 to 11 p.m. The evening will be full of food from local restaurants, a silent auction, live performances and dancing. Tickets are $225.

Opening Ceremony: Saturday, March 21

Celebrate the anniversary of Japan gifting the United States the cherry blossom trees at Warner Theatre from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be contemporary and traditional performances from Anna Sato X Toshiyuki Sasaki, White Out Tokyo and Naotaro Moriyama. Here's more information.

Blossom Kite Festival: Saturday, March 28

Watch the sky fill up with thousands of kites at the National Mall. There will be competitions, demonstrations and an activity station for children to make their own kites. This event is sure to soar to new heights, so stop by the Washington Monument grounds from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. It's free for the whole family.

Cherry Blossom Jubilee at Torpedo Factory: March 28

Get in on the cherry blossom celebrations right in Alexandria, Virginia. The Torpedo Factory Arts Center plans to host a free family day with hands-on activities, art and artists' displaying their work. It's free and runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Tastes of Spring Cherry Blossom Food Crawl: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, April 5

What’s a festival without the food? Sample some of the best cuisine at a variety of delicious locations. March 28 will be in downtown DC and April 5 will be in Old Town Alexandria. Tickets are $65.

National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade: Saturday, April 4

Constitution Avenue will be as vibrant as ever from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during one of the District’s largest spectator events. The parade will include giant colorful balloons, floats, marching bands, celebrity entertainers and lots of music. Grandstand seating is available for $20, or watch along the route for free.

Sakura Matsuri – Japanese Street Festival, April 4

Billed as the largest one-day celebration of Japanese culture in the U.S., this event brings together musicians, dancers, chefs and more. Kids age 12 and under are free, while adult tickets cost $10.

Anacostia River Festival, Sunday, April 5

Special performances, art project stations, boating activities and an artist market make this family day at the 11th Street Bridge Park extra special. It's all about engaging the community with one of D.C.'s great rivers. It's free for the whole family.

Petalpalooza: Saturday, April 11

Come to the Capitol Riverfront from 1 to 9 p.m. for a full day of celebration for all ages. There will be live performances, interactive art installations, family-friendly hands-on activities centered at The Yards Park — and it's all capped off with a fireworks display.

Japanese Jazz Day: Sunday, April 26

The grand finale to the festival will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sylvan Theater on the grounds of the Washington Monument. There will be performances from leading Japanese Jazz musicians including 3 Grammy nominees.

