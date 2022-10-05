Chef Jose Andres Feeds Local Teams Responding to Hurricane Ian

D.C.'s world-renowned chef and humanitarian Jose Andres is helping feed local first responders assisting with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.

On Tuesday, Andres and the World Central Kitchen team took meals to the Fairfax County, Virginia, urban search-and-rescue team in Fort Myers, Florida.

The team tweeted photos and appreciation for the meals. The photos show Andres in a World Central Kitchen Jeep handing meals to the Fairfax team. The team is also pictured eating the food.

“The delicious, home-cooked break from the team’s pre-packaged meals was greatly appreciated by everyone. Thank you again, Chef!” VA-TF1 tweeted.

“Thanks for your service!” Andres tweeted.

The search-and-rescue group is a part of the FEMA response in Florida. The team said they are conducting searches, finding damage and assisting residents impacted by the hurricane.

World Central Kitchen plans to provide thousands of meals to workers from all over the country who have responded to help with Ian’s destruction.

Another World Central Kitchen Team is in Puerto Rico is serving meals to the residents impacted by Hurricane Fiona. That team has provided 500,000 meals to the island so far, Andres tweeted.