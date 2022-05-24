Chase Young, Terry McLaurin and Montez Sweat Miss Start of 2022 On-Field OTAs

Young, McLaurin and Sweat miss start of 2022 on-field OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — For various reasons, three of the Commanders' most recognizable players were not in attendance for Tuesday's voluntary OTAs practice, which was the team's first on-field session of the spring.

Chase Young, Terry McLaurin and Montez Sweat were all missing from the morning get-together at the franchise's headquarters here in Virginia. Ron Rivera touched on each absence in a later press conference.

"Chase, for the most part, is working with his rehab," Rivera told reporters. "He's met with the doctors, they formulated a plan, he's completing that right now. We will have him here eventually. I believe in the next couple of weeks, he'll be here."

When asked to hone on in what "eventually" meant, Rivera responded that he thinks Young will show up at some point during the voluntary portion of the offseason calendar. OTAs continue this week, will resume from May 31st to June 2nd and then conclude following a June 6th to June 8th stretch. Mandatory minicamp is slated for June 14th to June 16th.

The third-year defensive end has spent a lot of his recovery from his November 2021 torn ACL at a facility in Colorado. Before the draft, Rivera declined to provide a timetable for his return to meaningful action.

As for Young's fellow edge rusher in Sweat, Rivera said he "had a personal thing he was taking care of."

"We expect him back [on Wednesday]," Rivera added.

McLaurin, meanwhile, was not with Washington due to his ongoing extension talks with the Commanders. It appears that his plan will be to sit out until his deal is redone.

"Terry, obviously, we're working through his contract," Rivera said. "I'm not going to get into specifics about that."

Despite his reluctance to delve into the back-and-forth between McLaurin and the club, Rivera did acknowledge that the two sides are in communication and "it's just a matter of time."

Lastly, wide receiver Cam Sims wasn't present, either, but he had a rather legit excuse for that.

"Cam had a personal thing, family, I think [they're] having a baby," Rivera revealed.

Logan Thomas, who suffered a torn ACL in December of last season, was in Ashburn and visible on the sidelines but didn't do any football activities. The same can be said about Chase Roullier (fractured fibula) and Sammis Reyes.