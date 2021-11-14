Washington Football

Chase Young Out of Game With Right Knee Injury

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year crumpled to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact injury after trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith on a pass rush

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Washington defensive end Chase Young was helped off the field Sunday after hurting his right knee in the second quarter against Tampa Bay.

The team said Young would not return to the game.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year crumpled to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact injury after trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith on a pass rush.

Young pulled off and threw his helmet while down on the field before he was checked on by team trainers.

Local

Washington DC 3 hours ago

24-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Adams Morgan: Police

homicide 4 hours ago

Homicide Under Investigation in Loudoun County

A cart was driven out onto the grass, but Young did not get on it. Instead, he motioned for right guard Brandon Scherff to give him a hand to help stand up.

A wincing Young then headed toward the locker room, draping his arms on the shoulders of two people while walking with a hitch.

Young has 1 1/2 sacks this season. He had 7 1/2 last season.

Washington's other starting defensive end, Montez Sweat, went on injured reserve this week with a broken jaw.

This article tagged under:

Washington FootballChase Young
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us