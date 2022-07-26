Chase Young, Logan Thomas Among Commanders Players on PUP List to Begin Camp

Young, Thomas among Commanders' PUP list players to begin camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders placed four players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Tuesday ahead of training camp.

Defensive end Chase Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen will open camp on the sidelines. So will offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, who landed on the Non-Football Injury list for undisclosed reasons.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Players on the PUP or NFI lists can be activated any time before the start of the regular season.

Young and Thomas are both working their way back from torn ACLs sustained in Weeks 10 and 13 of last season, respectively. Larsen is rehabbing a torn Achilles, which he suffered Week 14, while Roullier fractured his fibula back in Week 8.

NBC Sports Washington’s JP Finlay reported Sunday that Young was likely to be on a “lengthy” PUP list for the Commanders, though he added that it’s “not that big of a deal.” The talented young edge rusher hasn’t set a timetable for his return but reported no setbacks when speaking with reporters at OTAs in June.

“Everything is going as planned,” Young said. “I'm happy where I'm at and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward.”

Players reported to the Commanders’ team facility in Ashburn, Virginia, on Tuesday for training camp. Their first practice is Wednesday with their preseason opener scheduled for Aug. 13 against the Carolina Panthers.