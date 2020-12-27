Chase Young has taken over the captaincy vacated by Dwayne Haskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team named Chase Young captain to begin with this week's game against Carolina.

That news comes one week after Dwayne Haskins embarrassed himself and the Washington organization last week by partying after a loss to the Seahawks. Part of his punishment for breaking NFL Covid protocol was losing his captaincy.

Just a rookie, Young has been a leader for Washington all season. The move to make him captain makes a ton of sense; just ask his teammates.

"It’s crazy unusual for a rookie, I think, to have the type of leadership that Chase has — genuine leadership," veteran QB Alex Smith said earlier this year.

"I think a lot of young guys, especially high picks, I think you feel pressure to do it some way or somehow," Smith said. "I think Chase is so comfortable in his own skin and being who he is. I think guys respect that, but it’s rare to have a guy that young step in and really affect his teammates as positively as he has."

For the season, Young has 5.5 sacks to go with three passes defenses, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery that he ran back for a touchdown.

In short, Young is a monster on the field and a leader off it. Making him a captain was only a matter of time, and Haskins' flub made now the time.

