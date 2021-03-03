police chase

Chase Ends in Crash on I-495 After Driver Flees Troopers in Virginia, Injures 1 Person in Maryland

A chase across state lines ended in a crash on I-495 in Maryland

By Briana Trujillo

A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leading a police pursuit in Virginia, crashing into cars in Maryland, coming to a final crash on Interstate 495 and then fleeing on foot, police said.

The driver was first being pursued by Virginia State Police for reckless driving. Just after entering Maryland, he struck two vehicles, injuring one person, and kept driving, Maryland State Police said. 

Just after 7 p.m. on I-495 at River Road, the driver "struck the VA SP patrol car before crashing into a jersey wall" and fled on foot, Maryland State Police said in a tweet. 

Shortly after 8 p.m., police said they had arrested the driver without incident after receiving information that he was at a fast food restaurant in the 5200 block of River Road.

Troopers recovered a rifle in the roadway near the car the suspect was driving and charges are pending, Maryland State Police said. 

