Local
Virginia

Charlottesville Drops Jefferson’s Birthday to Celebrate Liberation Instead

The new holiday will commemorate when Union troops arrived in the city in March 1865 and freed enslaved people.

By Associated Press and NBC Washington Staff

Norm Shafer/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Charlottesville, VA – June 10: A statue of Thomas Jefferson stands in front of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia, Friday June 10, 2016.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, will not honor the birthday of Thomas Jefferson this spring for the first time since World War II.

The Washington Post reports that the city will instead celebrate the demise of slavery this coming Tuesday.

The holiday is known as Liberation and Freedom Day. It will commemorate when Union troops arrived in the city in March 1865 and freed enslaved people.

Local

Richmond 47 mins ago

Virginia Politicians Stuck in Elevator on Way to Biden Event

coronavirus 1 hour ago

DC, Maryland Testing Patients for Coronavirus

The change is the latest example of this southern city reckoning with its history. It began when the city tried to remove its Confederate monuments. That inspired white supremacists to stage the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally.

The Confederate monuments that drew the neo-Nazis remain standing. A judge ruled last year that the statues should stay.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaThomas JeffersonConfederate monumentsliberation and freedom day
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us