Charles County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry, the first Black sheriff in the office’s 364-year history, is retiring effective Oct. 14.

His name will remain on the ballot for the November election, in which he is unopposed, after he won the Democratic primary with 80% of the vote.

Berry sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan saying he is resigning for personal reasons.

After 30 years of service, he is retiring, and in order to get his pension, there must be a “bona fide separation period,” Berry wrote in a statement.

“I want to make clear to the citizens of Charles County that retiring in this fashion is something I had to do, not something I wanted to do,” he wrote.

He said he can’t make anymore statements and he doesn’t want to jeopardize the pension he’s worked decades to earn.

“The stipulations of the pension program prevent me from discussing any future employment,” he wrote. “I recognize there may be questions, and I am issuing this release to share what actions I am taking to remain in compliance with the requirements set forth by the pension program.”

County officials declined to comment since it is a personnel matter.

Many of the hundreds of comments on his Facebook post congratulate him and thank him for his service, hoping he enjoys his retirement.

Many believe he will serve a third term after winning the election, but because of the pension program rules, he can’t say if he’ll serve.

Winners in Charles County races will be sworn in Dec. 6, according to the Board of Elections.

Maj. Ronald Farrell will fulfill the sheriff’s duties in Berry’s absence.