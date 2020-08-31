Charles County Schools Have Tech Trouble on First Day of Online Learning

Two major websites used by Charles County Public Schools students are down Monday morning, the first day of online learning this fall.

The school district’s website and StudentVue site are down, district officials said in a tweet at about 8 a.m.

Aug. 31, 2020 — StudentVue and https://t.co/fRjLEu2PNq are currently down. Both issues are being addressed and we’ll keep you updated. — CCPS (@CCPS) August 31, 2020

StudentVue lets students track assignments, classroom events and academic performance.

The all-online school year starts Monday in D.C. and Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties.

