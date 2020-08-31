online learning

Charles County Schools Have Tech Trouble on First Day of Online Learning

By NBC Washington Staff

Two major websites used by Charles County Public Schools students are down Monday morning, the first day of online learning this fall.

The school district’s website and StudentVue site are down, district officials said in a tweet at about 8 a.m. 

StudentVue lets students track assignments, classroom events and academic performance. 

The all-online school year starts Monday in D.C. and Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

online learningCharles CountySchoolsCharles County Public Schools
