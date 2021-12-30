Charles County Public Schools to Temporarily Shift to Virtual Learning

Charles County Public Schools in Maryland will delay in-person learning after winter break because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Students will learn virtually for at least the first week back, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, the school district announced Wednesday.

Athletics and extracurricular activities are also postponed.

Staff are set to report to work in-person.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Charles County is skyrocketing. The seven-day average rate of new cases per 100,000 residents is nearly 158. A month ago, it was under 10.

The county’s health department encourages anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 to get a test.

“The health department and CCPS support a delay to in-person learning for students to provide families with time to test children before they return to school. The delay also provides time for any CCPS staff member to be tested,” the

Here’s information on how to get a device and free curbside bagged meals during the week of virtual learning.

Before winter break began, St. Charles High School and Westlake High School went move to virtual learning for three days because of “the increasing number of COVID-19 cases,” the schools announced.