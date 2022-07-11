Charles Barkley Believes Carson Wentz Must Ask Himself, ‘What Am I Doing Wrong?'

Barkley believes Wentz must ask himself, 'What am I doing wrong?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When national NFL analysts are pulled into conversations about the Commanders, they almost always share their opinion about Carson Wentz. Turns out major NBA pundits have thoughts about the club's new starter, too.

In a recent interview with the Washington Football Talk podcast, basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley discussed the "concerning" position that Wentz currently finds himself in at this stage of his career.

"Four years ago, he was the greatest thing to happen in Philadelphia," Barkley said. "It's been a serious fall from grace. I haven't seen this much of a fall from grace in a long time.

"I root for the Eagles, and I'm like, 'Man, we've got our quarterback for the next 15 years.' And then I have zero idea what happened in Philly, and then one year with the Colts and then you guys took him, so it's really been a strange situation."

To Barkley, Wentz has to deliver immediately for the organization or risk becoming a true afterthought among the league's signal-callers. It's a stance that Troy Aikman took in May, when he bluntly but correctly explained that Washington represents Wentz's "last opportunity" to re-solidify himself as a reliable option as a passer.

And in order to capitalize in 2022 and extend the relevant portion of his life in the sport, Barkley hopes that Wentz will do some critical self-reflection, which isn't necessarily easy for an athlete of his stature.

"As a player, you always think you're doing the right thing, because we all have egos; that's how you get to the pros," Barkley told the podcast. "But for him, this is truly his judgment day where he's got to say, 'What am I doing wrong?' Because when you're on three teams in three years, you have to be doing something wrong as a player."

Fortunately, during the squad's offseason get-togethers in June, Wentz spoke like someone who is trying to mature and change so he can stop the decline that has baffled Barkley and many others. If he is as committed to that goal as he indicated in a press conference at OTAs, then the franchise may be rewarded for the trust its placing in him.

"I'm always trying to grow," he said, "and be a better person in every shape and form."

Barkley, who has a home in Philadelphia and remains plugged in to the Eagles and the NFL as a whole, was undeniably accurate when he remarked that Wentz's year will be "fascinating to watch."

He also, to a certain extent, expressed a bit of optimism that Wentz will indeed respond to the sizable challenge that awaits him this fall.

"I think this is probably going to be a wake-up call for Carson," Barkley said. "Like, he's got to put all his chips in the middle of the table."

Barkley famously knows a thing or two about such an act. For Wentz's and the Commanders' sakes, hopefully the cards are kind beginning in September, or else the future absolutely won't be.