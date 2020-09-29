Charges Pending in Head-On Fauquier Crash; 2 Dead, 4 Hurt

Charges are pending against a 19-year-old man after he caused a head-on crash while attempting to pass another car in Fauquier County on Monday, Virginia State Police said.

The driver’s two passengers were killed. Kathya C. Alfaro-Fuentes, of Warrenton, was 19. Jamal J. Lambert, of Bealeton, was 20.

A man and a 13-year-old boy have life-threatening injuries. The 19-year-old and the driver of the car he hit have serious injuries.

The 19-year-old was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion at a “high rate of speed” along Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) near Route 659 (Fox Groves Road) at about 2:50 p.m. Monday, police said Tuesday.

He crossed the double solid yellow center lines to pass a car in front of him and collided head-on with a 2013 Honda Accord, police said. A 44-year-old woman from Marshall was driving. She had a 13-year-old boy and 48-year-old man in the car.

The Ford continued off the side of the roadway and flipped several times.

Chopper4 footage showed significant damage to both cars. Debris and car doors scattered the roadway.

Alfaro-Fuentes and Lambert were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver, the driver of the Honda and her two passengers were flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment.

State police are investigating.

Virginia law says it’s illegal to pass another car on a road with double solid yellow lines.