Charges Dropped Against Montgomery County Man Accused of Raping Homeless Woman

Prosecutors dropped charges against a Gaithersburg, Maryland, man who was accused of raping a homeless woman in his apartment.

The Montgomery County State's Attorney indicted 32-year-old Patrick Parker after the alleged incident in September 2021. The charges were dropped on the trial date, state's attorney spokesperson Lauren DeMarco said Wednesday, because the victim couldn't be located "despite multiple attempts by our office and police".

Police alleged Parker met the victim outside a business in Silver Spring, Maryland. He offered her a place to stay for the night and the two agreed that the victim would not exchange sex for shelter.

Police said once the woman was at his home, he attacked her — strangling, beating and raping the woman.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parker was charged with first-degree rape, attempted second-degree murder and assault.