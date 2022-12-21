Charges Dropped Against Fairfax County Man Accused of Killing Father

Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of killing his father inside their shared Fairfax County, Virginia, home.

Samy Hassanein was accused of killing his 82-year-old dad, Talat Hassanein, in their home in late September. The suspect’s family insisted from the beginning that he was innocent.

“I’m prior military man,” said Tarik Hassanein, another son of the deceased. “I’ve seen a lot of things in my life. I’m no police investigator by any means, but just looking at what was before me, it seemed to me clear as day that there was absolutely no foul play involved whatsoever.”

When Talat was found dead at the bottom of the steps in his home, police said he had “significant trauma” to his upper body and that his death was not accidental.

In a statement, released after the incident, Fairfax County police said, “Following interviews and further processing of evidence at the home, detectives determined Samy Hassanein fatally assaulted his father."

Samy Hassanein’s brother Sherif Hassanein, who also lives in the home, defended his brother right away.

Samy Hassanein was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, Talat Hassanein, Fairfax County police say. News4's Drew Wilder spoke with Samy Hassanein's two brothers who say he is innocent and their 82-year-old father died from a fall down the stairs.

“Had there been any form of altercation between my father and my brother, I would have heard at least one of them,” he said.

The second-degree murder charges against Samy Hassanein were thrown out by a Fairfax County judge on Tuesday. The judge said there was not probable cause to move forward with the case.

The Office of the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney said in a text: “I can let you know that we respect the judge’s decision but disagree -- there are other options to continue with the case. Still looking into options. We put forward the strongest case we had based on available evidence.”

Prosecutors did not elaborate on their options or if they plan to move forward.

Hassanein was released from custody Tuesday night.

“Seemed happy to be out and free, so, yeah, he seems to be doing alright at the moment,” Tarik Hassanein said.

Samy Hassanein’s brothers said they are happy to have him back home but are saddened that he was not able to attend their father’s funeral because he was in custody.