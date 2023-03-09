Charges Against Former DC Police Officer Accused of Sex With a Minor to Be Dropped

Charges against a former D.C. police lieutenant accused in Florida last year of sex acts with a minor are expected to be dropped after the boy's parents told prosecutors their son does not want it to go forward, according to the Broward County State's Attorney's Office.

Two counts of unlawful sex with a minor against Brett Parson are anticipated to be dropped at a hearing Monday.

The boy was 16 years old at the time Parson was arrested.

Parson had served as head of the Metropolitan Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison unit before retiring.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.