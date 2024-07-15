‘Different communities deal with mental health differently': Hyattsville offers free, bilingual services

Free mental health services are available now in Hyattsville, Maryland, in English and Spanish.

The services are offered through June 2025 through a collaboration between Hyattsville officials and the Hope Center for Wellness.

The pilot program called, In Wellness We Thrive, is available to residents of Hyattsville. According to Census data, the community is primarily Latino and Black.

A Hope Center for Wellness leader said it's important to offer culturally appropriate services.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“There’s a negative stigma in our communities, the Latinx communities, Black communities and many other communities of color, about mental health,” the group's foundation director, Cheryl Aguilar, told News4.

“The other part of the story is there’s also a lack of access to multilingual and bilingual services and a barrier to getting mental health support," she said.

"Different communities deal with mental health differently," said Aguilar. "We will look at how the community views mental health, what support they have already turned to and what strengths they already have within them that we can tap into our therapeutic services."

Registration is built to prioritize families who lack medical insurance and have an annual income below a certain threshold.

The pilot program consists of bilingual therapy sessions for individuals and families with children, youth and young adults ages 6 to 21.

Sessions are available by appointment only and provided in person at the Hyattsville city building or can be held virtually. Therapy services started on July 1, 2024, and pre-registration is open.

A full-service counseling center in Largo, Maryland, is working to break stigma around seeking help, including by incorporating spiritual well-being and a client’s religious practices into treatment. “Our center is 100% Black and brown persons,” Restoration Center, Inc executive director M.A. Psy. D. Fredrica Brooks-Davis said. Whether it’s in an office or online, “to be able to meet with someone in person that looks like you, clients often feel that they are heard. Automatically.” News4’s Molette Green, working 4 the community, reports.

The program also offers middle and high school students hands-on art workshops including painting, drawing, sculpting and music to explore emotions, healing and personal growth. Students can enroll through Recdesk, through the city of Hyattsville’s website.

Community workshops for larger groups will be hosted throughout the following year. Residents can sign up to receive alerts on upcoming events.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.