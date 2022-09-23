storm team4

4 Ways Climate Change Could Impact the Fall Season

Climate change leads to more warm days, exposure to unhealthy heat, allergies and mosquitos during the fall season

By Amelia Draper, News4 Meteorologist

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chilly mornings, colorful leaves, shorter days: There’s a coziness to the fall season.

But our changing climate is taking the chill out of autumn. Fall temperatures have gone up almost 3 degrees across the United States compared to 50 years ago, a Climate Central study found.

Climate Central looked at about 250 cities and found that 97% of them now experience a warmer fall season compared to 1970.

Washington, D.C., is clocking nine more fall days with above-normal temperatures compared to 1970, while the biggest warming has happened in Nevada, Texas and Arizona, Climate Central found.

This warming doesn’t just shorten sweater and boot season.

It means your air conditioner would run longer, increasing energy costs and prolonging the period when people are at risk of heat-related illnesses — particularly more vulnerable groups including children and residents of low-income communities.

Do you have allergies or asthma? With a warming autumn, we are seeing a longer and more intense pollen season.

Finally, a warmer fall means disease-carrying insects like mosquitos and ticks stick around longer.

