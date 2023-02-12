Northwest DC

Flash Mob Robs Chanel Store in NW DC; Police Search for 10-15 Suspects

The felony theft by flash mob was reported at around 2:40 p.m. at the store at 955 I Street NW, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. 

By Briana Trujillo and Zya Kinney

D.C. police are investigating a group robbery at a Chanel store in Northwest, after they say 10-15 men and/or teenagers stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. 

The suspects were around 17-25 years old and wearing black masks and dark clothing during the robbery. The getaway cars were a White Infiniti vehicle following a Black Acura SUV, police said. 

Authorities said no injuries were reported and no weapons were involved.

Anyone with information should contact D.C. police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

