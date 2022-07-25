Several Cellphones Stolen in Southeast DC

Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole three cellphones last week in Southeast D.C. The thefts occurred Saturday on M Street, Friday on I Street and Monday on L Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, a female was robbed while walking on M Street SE. A male suspect stopped his car and asked if he could make a phone call using the woman’s phone. The woman agreed, unlocked the phone and made the call while still holding the phone, according to police.

“When the call went to voicemail, the suspect snatched the victim’s phone and drove away,” police said.

The I Street phone robbery occurred on Friday at 4:45 p.m. In both instances, the suspect was described as a Black male driving a light-colored sedan, according to police.

In a release, police told the community to use caution in similar situations.

“We sincerely appreciate the willingness of the community to help their neighbors when asked," the release said. "However, given this emerging trend, we must urge caution if you encounter a similar situation in the future."

Police are looking for the suspect. If you have any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.