Jeffrey Kohn and Susanne Matthiesen were shocked when they found out that their three-month-old son, Quinlin, had Shwachman-Diamond syndrome, an inherited condition that affects particularly the bone marrow, pancreas, and bones.

The life-altering news placed them in a new category, Matthiesen recalls. “It affects lots of different aspects of his health. We’re part of that sandwich generation, where we’re caring for older adults and caring for children with special needs and our own health.”

Caregiving, much like what Quinlin’s parents do for both an older family member and their son, is broadly defined as looking after those who cannot care for themselves. However, deciding to embark on this endeavor creates varied impacts. A recent study at Rutgers University tried to determine just that: do the benefits of caregiving outweigh the cons? Is there an overarching reason invisible to the untrained eye that motivates so many to take on this daunting task?

In short, yes.

The study found that while 15 percent of caregivers felt the cons outweighed the pros, 26 percent reported more benefits than burdens from looking after their loved ones.

But what exactly are the pros that make caring for loved ones joyful?

Whether you’re caring for an older family member or a kid with special needs, there are many joys in caregiving. From establishing a closer relationship and spending quality time together to making you more compassionate and loving, caregiving comes with a lot of unexpected and welcomed gifts. Looking after older loved ones, in particular, can help you see them in a new light, discover new facets of your family’s history, and mutually enrich each other’s lives.

While Quinlin’s diagnosis shifted their family dynamic, his parents found solace within the storm that was caring for two people through an integrated system that made at least one aspect of their journey easier.

Matthiesen found that having the support of integrated care, like the one at Kaiser Permanente, is key in making caregiving smoother and more enjoyable. She explains, “I can go in and look at information for my elderly mother, see how she’s doing and what medication she needs, or help make an appointment for her. At the same time, I’m checking up on information for my child.”

Most family members lovingly accept the challenge of caregiving for those in their household. While each caretaker’s journey has its own highs and lows, there are ways to find support, which ensures these selfless family heroes are aware that there is support available. There’s a community behind caregivers, and there is quality care support out there for them when they need it most.

Going beyond the joys and challenges of caregiving, what’s perhaps most important about this experience is the direct impact you make every single day on someone else’s life. While most others wake up early wondering if they are really making a difference with the work that they do, caregivers don’t have to wonder—they know.

