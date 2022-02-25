Celebrating Black History: DC Area Leaders Making Their Mark

All year long, NBC4 is profiling local artists, activists, and trailblazers making a difference and inspiring change in the African American community.

NBC4's Jummy Olabanji spoke to the deputy director of the U.S. Mint, Ventris C. Gibson. She's the first African American to lead the Mint, the bureau of the Department of Treasury responsible for producing U.S. coins.

Gibson is also leading the way to rolling out quarters that honor trailblazing women like Maya Angelou. We also spoke to a group of young activists, Concerned Citizens DC, inspired by past leaders but motivated to create change in their own, unique ways.

Angel Barreto is the executive chef at the Korean cuisine restaurant, Anju. Barreto has won several awards from Food & Wine best new chef to recently being a finalist for the emerging chef award from the James Beard Foundation. NBC4's Eun Yang talks to Barreto about his culinary roots and journey.

Libraries across the country have become a political battleground, but it's a sanctuary at Bell High School in Columbia Heights. The school's award-winning librarian, Christopher Stewart, is among the 7% of librarians who are black in a field that is nearly 87% white, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Stewart shows NBC4 the space he created for students to not only read books and study but dream big and feel loved.

Photographer and Howard University professor, Lauren Sweet, was inspired by Black women and royalty to create her new photo series, "Black Queen Mother." Alexandria's first African-American poet laureate, KaNikki Jakarta, also shares the inspiration behind her powerful, written words.

Looking ahead to the next generation, a 10-year-old rapper, Fly Zyah, made the Kennedy Center's "Next 50." This young lyricist tells NBC4's Shawn Yancy the change she wishes to see in D.C. and the world.

Celebrating Black History: Together We Rise airs Saturday, February 26, at 12pm on NBC4.