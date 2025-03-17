The following content is created in partnership with the District Wharf Community Association. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC Washington editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Bloomaroo at The Wharf.

­­­­­­Just blocks from the Washington Monument and National Mall, The Wharf has the best seat in the house to witness the ephemeral beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom in East Potomac Park. And just in time for peak bloom, Bloomaroo®, a free spring festival is coming to the waterfront neighborhood. From live music on multiple stages to cherry-blossom inspired cocktails, here's how you can celebrate Bloomaroo at The Home of the Cherry Blossoms® on Saturday, March 29th.



Listen to Vibrant Music Performances

Bloomaroo at The Wharf is a feast for the senses. As you wander down Wharf Street, you'll encounter live music performances by 3AM Tokyo on the District Pier Stage, as well as performances by Jimi Smooth & HitTime, Pebble to Pearl, Perfekt Blend, Starlight Anthem, Pink PaLish, Umani House Band and DJ Les Talusan, throughout multiple outdoor stages.

Cultural Experiences for the Whole Family to Enjoy

Do you know the significance of cherry blossom trees in D.C.? In 1912, 3,000 cherry trees were gifted to the city by Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki to commemorate the growing friendship between the two nations. That’s why many spring celebrations often include Japanese traditions and Japanese-inspired activities like those found at Bloomaroo; unleash your creativity at the Haiku station and decorate a koi kite. Don’t miss the Japanese drumming performance by Nen Daiko, the taiko ensemble, in Market Square.

Sip on Blossom-Inspired Cocktails and Watch the Fireworks Finale

Indulge in a variety of cherry blossom-inspired handcrafted cocktails from participating Wharf restaurants and at the festival’s Blossom Bars. Sip on a cocktail while you listen to live music and enjoy the dazzling blossom-themed fireworks finale around 8pm.

Whether you’re a foodie, a music enthusiast, or just looking to embrace the festive spirit, visit The Wharf in Washington D.C. on Saturday, March 29th for Bloomaroo, a joyous celebration of spring and cherry blossoms with activities for the whole family. Click here to learn more about Bloomaroo at The Wharf.