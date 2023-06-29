Washington DC

Ceiling collapses onto firefighters battling ‘difficult' fire at Georgetown restaurant

Two firefighters have minor injuries, DC's fire chief said

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

The ceiling of an Italian restaurant collapsed onto first responders as they fought a "difficult and stubborn" fire inside the Georgetown business Thursday afternoon, fire officials say.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries from the collapse at Ristorante Piccolo, D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly Sr. said. All firefighters who were inside managed to escape, he said.

The fire broke out at the restaurant on 31st Street NW about 12:30 p.m., the fire department said. Smoke could be seen coming out of the restaurant's roof.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said the fire started in a storage room behind the restuarant. Firefighters evacuated the building.

Donnelly said just after 2:30 p.m. that the fire was under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

