Caught on Video: Thieves Use Tow Truck to Steal Car in Southeast DC

It was gone in a matter of minutes.

Thieves used a tow truck to steal a brand new car right off the street in Southeast D.C., and the whole crime was caught on camera.

Lyndon Bilal spoke with News4 days after the crooks stole his 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid Sport. He said he’s only had it for a little over a month and had just started to get comfortable parking it in front of his home.

“I’ve lost something that I had just fallen in love with,” Bilal said.

His home security cameras caught the theft early Sunday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Upsal Street in Southeast D.C.

“It took less than two minutes for them to steal it from this spot here,” he said.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the tow truck dropped the lift and started to drive off with the Honda, but it fell off. After another attempt, the thieves made off with Bilal’s $40,000 car.

“Ever since I bought the car I was kind of concerned that it was something that thieves would try to steal. But I had sort of relaxed a little bit on my thinking and thinking, ‘OK, now it’s six weeks old, maybe we’ve passed that point,’” he said.

The search is on for the person or people responsible for the fast theft.

Bilal turned over the videos to police and he’s hoping it will help them make an arrest

“I can replace the car. No one was hurt, but my hope is that we can find the perpetrators that did this. That will prevent it from happening to other people,” he said.

Since this is an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to call police.