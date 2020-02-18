Cat Found Impaled With Arrow in West Virginia, Animal Rescue Seeks Donations

Veterinarians removed an arrow from the head of an orange tabby cat found in West Virginia on Sunday.

The two-hour surgery was successful in removing the arrow, which did not penetrate any major organs or arteries. However, the tip of the arrow lead to an infection, according to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Despite the painful surgery, the feline started to purr when veterinarians communicated with him. The cat's tenderness led them to give him the loving name of Cupid.

"Cupid is doing well, he has a good appetite and just wants to snuggle all the time," a spokesperson for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington said.

A woman from West Virginia discovered the cat on her porch with the arrow impaled to his head on Friday. She then called 911 and was connected to Potomac Highlands Animal Rescue, a partner of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

Potomac Highlands Animal Rescue said veterinarians who initially evaluated Cupid believed the arrow was in his head for at least a week. The organization didn't release any details about how Cupid got injured.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is now asking for donations to pay for Cupid's surgery and continuing care that has amounted to $6,500.

Cupid is currently on two different antibiotics as veterinarians wait for test results to confirm the type of bacterial infection he has, said the spokesperson for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.