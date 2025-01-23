Wildfires

Castaic Union School District announces all schools will be closed Thursday

31,000 people were under evacuation orders Wednesday.

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

The Castaic Union School District announced it would close all its campuses Thursday due to the Hughes Fire burning in the area.

The district oversees three elementary schools, two middle schools, and a preschool.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Los Angeles Unified School District has also moved all outdoor activities indoors to avoid any student exposure to poor air quality from the Hughes Fire.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The fire in Castaic north of Los Angeles has grown to more than 9,000 in just a few hours with no containment. About 31,000 people were under evacuation orders with another 21,000 under evacuation warnings.

A red flag warning was extended through Friday at 10 a.m.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us