Case Dismissed Against Spotsylvania Deputy on Trial in Shooting of Black Man

The case has been dismissed against a Spotsylvania sheriff's deputy accused of recklessly shooting a Black man multiple times.

David Turbyfill faced a felony charge of reckless handling of a firearm in the April 2021 shooting that left Isiah Brown critically injured with 11 wounds.

A judge dismissed that charge Thursday, ruling that the prosecution didn't make its case against Turbyfill.

Prosecutors said Turbyfill shot Brown seven times outside Brown's home in Spotsylvania County. Brown, who was unarmed, spent weeks in the hospital.

The incident began when Turbyfill, who is white, gave Brown a ride home after Brown’s car broke down at a gas station on Route 3, several miles from his home in the 12200 block of West Catharpin Road.

The deputy dropped him off and drove away.

Moments later, Brown called 911, reporting a dispute with his brother.

During the call, it sounds like Brown is asking his brother for a gun.

Brown then tells the 911 dispatcher, “I’m about to kill my brother."

“Don’t kill your brother,” the dispatcher replies.

“Alright,” Brown says.

“Why would you say something like that?” the dispatcher asks.

“Somebody needs to come here real quick,” Brown says.

Brown then tells the 911 operator he doesn’t have a gun on him.

Turbyfill responded to the 911 call and shot Brown as he stood in the road while talking with the 911 dispatcher, allegedly mistaking Brown's phone for a gun.

On body camera video, Turbyfill can be heard shouting orders at Brown.

“Show me your hands,” he shouts. “Show me your hands. Show me your hands, now. Show me your hands. Drop the gun. He’s got a gun to his head. Drop the gun now. Stop walking towards me. Stop walking towards me. Stop. Stop.”

The deputy fires and then begins CPR.

Brown was unarmed. He had a phone in his hand.

Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey reports on the body camera video to be released in the shooting of a Black man in Spotsylvania County.

Months after the shooting, a grand jury charged Turbyfill with felony reckless handling of a firearm. Officials said the charge against Turbyfill is usually a misdemeanor, but he was charged with a felony because of the significant injuries Brown suffered.

Turbyfill remains employed with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, but is assigned to administrative, non-law enforcement duties.

“I’m still trying to figure out where he felt the threat at, to feel the need to shoot,” Brown’s sister, Yolanda Brown, previously told News4.

News4 has reached out to Brown's lawyers for comment on dismissal of the felony charge.

A multi-million dollar civil suit against Turbyfill is still pending.