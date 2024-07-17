Casa Ruby founder pleads guilty to stealing $150K in Covid relief

The founder of a D.C. nonprofit that served homeless LGBTQ+ youth pleaded guilty Wednesday to funneling at least $150,000 in emergency Covid funds to private bank accounts in El Salvador, the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. announced.

Ruby Corado, 63, transferred money that was intended for the nonprofit Casa Ruby to off-shore accounts and hid it from the IRS, according to prosecutors. She had received more than $1.3 million in funding from the government's Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

When Casa Ruby's financial issues became public in 2022, Corado sold her home in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and fled to El Salvador, the attorney’s office said.

FBI agents arrested Corado in March at a hotel in Laurel after she unexpectedly returned to the U.S. She faced bank fraud, wire fraud and other charges. In court Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Corado's sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2025.

Casa Ruby stopped operating in July 2022, failing to pay rent and employees and closing its transitional housing, the attorney’s office said.

In November 2022, the D.C. Attorney General’s Office filed a complaint stating Corado funneled more than $400,000 from Casa Ruby to her personal accounts between April 2021 and September 2021. Corado denied those allegations when she spoke to News4 from El Salvador, insisting she was targeted for her criticism of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration and a complaint she filed against the D.C. Department of Human Services.

