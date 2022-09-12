Carson Wentz Holds Himself Accountable for Costly Mistakes as He Accepts Game Ball

Wentz takes responsibility for costly mistakes as he accepts game ball originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Not only did Carson Wentz grind out a win in his first meaningful game as a Washington Commander, but he went home with a souvenir as well.

Ron Rivera gave Wentz the ceremonial game ball, given after each win to a player who displayed outstanding effort and production, after the 28-22 victory over Jacksonville in Week 1. Rivera gave Wentz a shoutout as he handed him the ball, noting that the quarterback had to overcome his fair share of adversity to maintain his status as a QB1 in the NFL.

“I got one special one I wanna give, just so everybody understands everything he has gone through,” Rivera said in the locker room to his team postgame. “For everything that he’s worked for, he deserved this [expletive] win.”

Wentz, 29, was put through the ringer since his last game with Indianapolis Colts last season when Indianapolis was kicked out of the playoff race following a devastating Week 18 loss to the same Jaguars he faced on Sunday. Many pundits pinned the loss on Wentz and he even took the brunt of the blame from Colts ownership who had revisited Wentz’s tenure in Indianapolis with ire several times this offseason.

But now, in the first game of what many have called Wentz’s last chance to prove he’s worthy of a starting role, he overcame two costly interceptions to power the Commanders’ offense to a win. His two late touchdown throws to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson sealed the victory for the home side.

Wentz acknowledged and took full responsibility for his two late, consecutive interceptions as he accepted the game ball. He also took note of all the hullabaloo he’s been through since last season.

“I know it’s been a wild offseason for me, for all of us, but we have so much [expletive] potential in this locker room,” Wentz said to his teammates. “For us to go out and do the thing we did tonight—and I know it looked rough for a second. Back-to-back passes thrown to the other team, that [expletive] is on me.

“But that’s the way we finish and that’s what good teams do. You find a way to win. It ain’t always gonna be pretty in this league, but you find a way to dig deep and get it done in the end and that’s what we did tonight. Good job boys.”

Rivera took note of Wentz's empowering postgame speech on Monday as well. He was pleased by the fact that Wentz's accountability energized his teammates.

"I think speaking up like that, I think his teammates hearing him take responsibility and ownership of his own play, that was huge," Rivera said. "So that's important, not just to me and his teammates, but to him. I think that was huge."

Team leaders are supposed to take responsibility for their mistakes, and that’s what the coaching staff had in mind when they made Wentz one of eight team captains for this season. Washington is hoping no costly errors will need to be acknowledged by this time next week, as they’re slated to take on the Detroit Lions at home next Sunday.