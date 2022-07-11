Carson Wentz and Numerous Commanders Skill Players Meet Up for Workout

Wentz and many Commanders skill players meet up for workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During last week's press conference that was held to celebrate Terry McLaurin's contract extension, McLaurin revealed that he would be "jumping on a flight" after his time at the podium in order to meet up with Carson Wentz so the two could get in some throwing sessions with one another.

The pair had quite a bit of company during the workouts.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thanks to pictures that were shared by an onsite photographer — he's on Instagram @lucaxgallo — a headcount from the chemistry-building activity is now possible.

In addition to Wentz and McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, Jahan Dotson, Cam Sims, Taylor Heinicke, Dax Milne and Cole Turner were present.

Here's the full crew posing together sporting various looks on the smile-to-mean-mug scale, along with a few other on-field shots:

Via lucaxgallo on IG, hereâs Carson Wentz working with AG, Terry and Jahan Dotson pic.twitter.com/Cml0TfnYBS — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) July 8, 2022

Of course, one July hangout does not guarantee a Super Bowl, a playoff berth, a win in Week 1 or even a successful first practice of training camp.

However, one July hangout does generate at least a bit of buzz and gets people thinking about what an offense with McLaurin back in the mix can look like, not to mention the potential contributions from Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas, JD McKissic and a couple of other Commanders contributors who didn't make an appearance over the weekend with Wentz.