A person is in custody on gun charges after a shooting at a Silver Spring, Maryland, parking garage overnight Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. at the garage along the 8100 block of Fenton Street, Montgomery County police said.

When officers arrived they found several cars peppered with bullet holes. No one was injured, police said.

A person was taken into custody a short time after, police said. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.