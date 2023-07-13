Carjacking victim thankful for ‘my hero' who stopped her attacker

A woman who survived a violent carjacking when a good Samaritan stepped in and fatally stabbed her attacker says she’s thankful someone came to her aid and hopes he doesn’t face any repercussions.

“It doesn’t feel good to me that that man lost his life, at all,” Sunni Osborne said. “But at the same time, the man that helped me, I don’t want anything negative to happen to him because of what he did to help out a young woman.”

Osborne stopped for gas in Northeast D.C. in April when a man tried to take her car, beating her until a man responded to her cries for help.

“He’s pulling at everything and trying to get me out of the car,” she said. “It’s not really working. He’s trying to pull at my legs to get me out.”

She said no one was helping her until the good Samaritan stepped in.

“I’m screaming. The whole time I’m screaming, ‘Somebody help me,’” Osborne said.

When he saw his chance, the good Samaritan stabbed the carjacker, who then drove away, leaving Osborne on the ground, so badly beaten she couldn’t stand up.

The carjacker, 29-year-old Davon Jones, crashed the car, then tried to run from the scene before collapsing a block away. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the good Samaritan, whose name hasn’t been released. Osborne doesn’t know it either.

She tried to reach the man through a number she was given but has had no success so far. She hopes her message reaches him.

“I would say thank you for everything that you did that day,” she said. “I hope that you’re not facing any negative backlash for what happened and I hope it doesn’t stop you from helping somebody else. And I hope it doesn’t stop the next person or anyone else from helping another person who needs help. You were my hero that day when nobody else would step up, so I just want to say thank you.”

Osborne said she has struggled with her mental health since the assault and has been unable to get any assistance from D.C.’s crime victims compensation fund.

She hopes Jones’ death does not dissuade people from helping neighbors in crisis.

“In a day and age where people are doing just so much, you don’t want to discourage the people who are willing to help because there are too many people who are not willing to help that you don’t want to discourage the people who are trying to do something,” Osborne said.

Osborne is back on her feet and back to work but still nursing a bad bruise on her leg.

News4 reached out to the crime victims compensation fund but has not heard back.